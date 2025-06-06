Omar Abdullah raises demand for statehood at Vande Bharat flag-off; PM, top leaders present

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, raised the issue of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed hope that he would soon be promoted to Chief Minister of a full-fledged state.

Omar raised the issue while speaking at the event to flag off the maiden Vande Bharat train to the Kashmir valley from Katra. He expressed optimism that statehood would soon be restored to J&K.

Advertisement

“I have been fortunate to be associated with the Prime Minister in all major railway projects in J&K,” Omar said. “First, when the Anantnag Railway Station was inaugurated, and then when the Banihal Railway Tunnel was inaugurated.”

Advertisement

Referring to the inauguration of the Katra Railway Station in 2014, Omar said, “There are four people on this stage who were present at that time. You (PM Modi) had just won the election and become Prime Minister for the first time. Dr Jitendra Singh was the Minister of State in the PMO, our current Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was serving as MoS Railways, and I was here as the Chief Minister.”

“But things have changed,” he continued. “With the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi, Sinha got a promotion, and I got a demotion. I was the Chief Minister of a state, and now I am the CM of a Union Territory. However, I believe this will soon be corrected.”

The Chief Minister lauded the completion of the rail link to the Kashmir valley, noting that many, including the British, had dreamt of this connection. “What the British could not do, you have achieved. Kashmir is now connected with the rest of the country,” he told Prime Minister Modi.

“On this occasion, I would be remiss if I did not mention and thank former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” Omar said. “I was in Class 8 when the foundation stone for this project was laid. Now I am 55, my children have graduated from college, and this project has finally been inaugurated. This was only possible because Vajpayee declared it a ‘project of national importance’ and increased its budget. It will benefit the people of J&K in every way.”

“I thank you, Prime Minister, from the bottom of my heart, on behalf of all the people of J\&K, for undertaking several developmental projects here,” Omar concluded.

After the speech, Prime Minister Modi was seen interacting with Omar and invited him to sit beside him.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said, “Exactly 11 years ago, PM Modi came here for the inauguration of the Katra Railway Station. At that time, I said that one visits Katra only when Mata Vaishno Devi calls. Modi ji became Prime Minister for the third time and has accomplished the historic task of connecting Kashmir through railways.”

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha remarked, “The phrase ‘Kashmir to Kanyakumari’ is no longer just a slogan. A short while ago, the Prime Minister made it a reality by flagging off the Katra–Srinagar Vande Bharat train. By linking the two ends of the country, he has fulfilled the dreams of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee.”

“The railway bridges inaugurated by the Prime Minister are not just structures of cement and iron, but a medium to connect the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha added.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated, “The nation had dreamt of this railway line for decades. Despite enormous challenges, the project has become a reality today with a network of bridges and tunnels. This has been possible due to the steely determination, hard work, and laser-sharp focus of our Prime Minister.”