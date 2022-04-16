Om Birla calls for sustainable environment

Speaking at Parliamentary Research and Training Institute, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Saturday urged to keep the surroundings safe and avoid misusing natural resources for a sustainable environment.

Birla raised his concern over the issue of global warming for the whole world and said that climate change is the key issue as it affects various sectors of life.

Citing the Paris agreement, Birla said that the developed countries took a pledge that they will not only save the world by keeping the environment safe but also support the developing countries.

“When the ecosystem gets affected, it affects society, the economy and health. Central and State governments take steps to fight environmental change. Our young generation should work on it. This is your’s responsibility at a time when we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)