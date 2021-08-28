Om Birla appeals to local representatives to involve themselves in development and progress of Ladakh villages

A day after inaugurating the Parliament Outreach Programme in Ladakh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday appealed to the local representatives to involve themselves in the development and progress of villages so that the fruits of development reach the last man standing in the row.

The Speaker said the villages have tremendous potential and collective efforts are needed to make them aatmanirbhar. He expressed the hope that in near future, Ladakh will also develop into a prominent tourist destination for national and international tourists and the UT will prosper without compromising its culture and identity.

Birla’s remarks came during his address to the office bearers and members of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh at the Assembly Hall of Council Secretariat as part of the programme “Celebrating Democracy” in Ladakh.

The programme was attended among others by Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur; Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal; Chairperson, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson.

Birla further said that as India celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava on the 75th year of our Independence, democratic institutions, including those who are working at the grass roots level, should work collectively to make our democracy more vibrant and stronger.

“Our democratic institutions have strengthened over the period of time and successive elected governments have played their role in this regard, noted Shri Birla,” Birla added.

The Speaker underlined that people were at the centre of the Constitution He said, “our Constitution has strengthened our democracy despite our diversities. India has travelled a long journey on the path of development but unlike several countries, India has never witnessed instability in transfer of power from one elected government to the other.”

Emphasizing India’s successful fight against the Covid-19, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, “our collective efforts and commitment could make it possible to fight the virus. Whereas many developed countries faced difficulties in Covid containment, India could successfully contain the pandemic.”

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament from Ladakh welcomed Birla for his initiatives to empower the Panchayati Raj Institutions in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Earlier, Birla had visited Pangong Tso lake and interacted with the representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions there. He said a bond between the local people in Ladakh and the defence personnel had made this area totally safe.

“MPs from both ruling and opposition sides have visited Pangong Tso lake and nearby areas, and tourists from across the country are visiting the region. I hope that such interactions will take this beautiful area on the path of progress,” Om Birla further said.