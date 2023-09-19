Old Parliament building to be known as ‘Samvidhan Sadan’: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, proposed that the old Parliament building be called ”Samvidhan Sadan”.

Addressing members of Parliament (MPs) in the Central Hall, he requested Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to ensure that the glory and dignity of the colonial-era structure were protected at all costs and it was not relegated to the status of old Parliament building.

“As Samvidhan Sadan, the old building will continue to guide us and will keep reminding us about the great personalities who were part of the Constituent Assembly,” Mr Modi said.

Advertisement

Speaking about the old Parliament building and the Central Hall, the PM dwelled on its inspiring history. He recalled that in the initial years, this part of the building was used as a kind of library. He remembered that this was the place where the Constitution took shape and the transfer of power took place at the time of Independence.

He remembered that in the Central Hall, India’s National Flag and National Anthem were adopted. He informed that after 1952 about 41 Heads of State and Governments from all over the world addressed the Parliament of India in the Central Hall. Various Presidents of India addressed the Central Hall 86 times, he informed. He said the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have passed about 4000 Acts in the last seven decades.