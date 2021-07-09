The new Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed all the officials of his team to work in two shifts.

The railway ministry has stated that the first shift will start at 7 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. And the second shift will start at 3 p.m. and end at 12 midnight.

It is to be noted that the order has been issued only for MR (Minister of Railways) cell and not private or Railway staff, Railway Ministry spokesperson DJ Narain said. Only the offices and staff of the minister’s office will work in two shifts.

Vaishnaw, a former IAS officer, was appointed as the Minister of Railways, Minister of Communications, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday. He took charge of the ministries on Thursday morning.

Earlier, the ministry was headed by Piyush Goyal. However, in the recent cabinet reshuffle, he has been given the responsibility of Ministries of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution and Textiles.