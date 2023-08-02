Officers skipping Union Minister’s Himachal visit unfortunate: LoP

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur has taken a strong exception to the absence of two officers when Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visited Himachal Pradesh to take stock of the damages caused by monsoon fury.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, he charged the state government with not being serious on the colossal damages that Himachal Pradesh suffered owing to the flooding and landslides.

“Union Minister Road Transport and Highways came to Himachal leaving the important Parliament session. It is unfortunate that Principal Secretary Public Works Department (PWD) and ENC PWD were not present during the visit,” he rued.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had to make phone calls to them repeatedly to seek information, he said, adding that even had it been Union Minister’s normal visit, then too according to the protocol, they should have been present with him in this hour of crisis.

“It is mandatory for the officers to be present on this occasion, whether it is the Chief Minister or the Minister because only the officers can put before the Union Minister how much damage has been done in the real sense,” he stated.

He further said that all the jibes of the state ruling party have been proved wrong and that he expresses his gratitude to the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for skipping the important session of the Lok Sabha to visit Himachal to take stock of the damage caused by the flood.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and National President Jagat Prakash Nadda for having played an important role in providing relief to Himachal Pradesh in this difficult time.

During the inspection the losses were estimated to be beyond Rs 2500 crore and the Union Minister has assured that all the expenses will be borne by the Central Government which is a big thing, he said.

“Himachal belongs to all, the ruling party, opposition and public. Everyone will work unitedly in this hour of crisis,” he said.

All the bridges that have been damaged within one-kilometer radius of the National Highway will be borne by the Centre for the construction and repair of these bridges, he said, adding that Kullu, Aut, Pandoh and Khunkhattar areas will be benefited.

He said that the Union Minister after taking stock of the damage caused by the rains in the state, announced Rs 400 crore for the repair of roads, which is historic and with this amount the work of fourlane, national highway and channelization would be done.

He said that the work of Bijli Mahadev ropeway will start soon and it will be awarded by August 15 and an amount of Rs 250 crore will be spent for the construction of this ropeway.

This ropeway will give a big boost to tourism, he added. Replying to the question of appointment of Ram Subhag Singh as Principal Advisor to CM, Jai Ram Thakur urged Sukhu to speak on this issue as he had leveled corruption allegations against him during the Vidhansabha session when he was in opposition and BJP was in power.

“What was the compulsion of Sukhu to make Singh as the Principal Advisor,” he questioned, charging that on previous occasions as well the working of many officers had come under the scanner.

“Now questions are also being raised on the arrangements made by the Congress government that claims to bring about Vyavastha Parivartan (change in governance),” said Thakur.