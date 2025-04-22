Officer booked in attempt to murder case, IAF calls it ‘an unfortunate incident’

Hours after Bengaluru police issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Indian Air Force officer Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose in an attempt to murder case, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued a statement claiming it to be an unfortunate incident.

In a statement, the IAF spokesperson said, “An unfortunate incident involving an IAF officer took place in Bengaluru yesterday. The lAF is assisting the local authorities in investigating and following up the case to its lawful resolution.”

In what is being dubbed a complete reversal of allegations and counter-allegations, Bose had posted a video claiming to have been attacked by a biker named Vikas Kumar.

In the video, which went viral on social media igniting the debate of Kannadigas vs non-Kannadigas, the blood-soaked Air Force officer said that he and his wife, an Air Force officer, were attacked by Kumar. “A bike came from behind and stopped our car… the guy started abusing me in Kannada. When he saw the DRDO sticker on my car, he said, “You DRDO people”, and began abusing my wife and me. I couldn’t bear it. The moment I got out of my car, the biker hit me with a key on my forehead, and there was blood oozing out,” Bose was heard saying, as his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Bose, sat next to him in the car. The couple was on their way to the airport, where Bose was scheduled to catch a flight.

Hours later, multiple videos of Bose thrashing and kicking Kumar before being attacked surfaced on social media, questioning his narrative.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Devaraj D called it a case of road rage. “An altercation took place, and both sides attacked each other… His wife was driving, and he was seated beside her. An altercation broke out between the couple and a bike rider,” he said. The biker filed a counter-case against the officer who was booked under BNS Sections 109, 115(2), 3034, 324, and 352.