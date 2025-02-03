Odisha’s railway infrastructure to witness unprecedented growth: Vaishnaw

The Centre has allocated Rs 10,599 crore for railway development in Odisha, in a 12.5-fold increase from the previous NDA government, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, said on Monday.

The NDA Government during the 2009-2014 period had sanctioned Rs 838 crore for the railway development in the coastal State. It’s a record budgetary allocation towards railways in the State, the Minister informed.

Advertisement

The Rail Budget 2025 signals a new era for Odisha’s railway infrastructure, bringing unmatched growth, modernization, and connectivity to the state. The ongoing projects and future investments will strengthen Odisha’s position as a key player in India’s railway network and contribute significantly to regional economic growth, the Minister further claimed.

Advertisement

Odisha has received over Rs 10,000 crore annually for railway development over the past three years, contributing to a total investment of Rs 78,000 crore in the state’s railway sector. Furthermore, an additional Rs 20,000 crore worth of projects have been sanctioned during the current government’s tenure, the railways Minister Vaishnaw, a Rajya Sabha member from Odisha added.

Pointing out the expansion of the Railway network in Odisha between 2014-2025, the Minister said 186 km of new tracks will be laid, 3.5 times more than the 53 km added during the previous period.

The Minister also added that Odisha’s electrification efforts have seen a 4.5-fold increase, with 138 km of electrified track during 2014-2025 compared to just 29 km in the previous term.

Listing out the massive infrastructure development, he said over 2,046 km of new tracks have been constructed since 2014, surpassing Malaysia’s entire rail network in scale.

Odisha has also achieved 100 per cent electrification with 1,516 km of track electrified.

Currently, 48 new track projects are underway, with a total of 4,784 km of tracks being developed and an investment of Rs 73,723 crore.

The railway budget also includes Rs 2,379 crore for the development of 59 stations across Odisha, including key hubs like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, and Rourkela.

The Kavach safety system has been sanctioned for 1,898 km of rail line, with ongoing work and tendering for 645 km. A total of 1,000 locomotives will be integrated with the system to enhance safety, Vaishnaw highlighted.

Throwing light on amenities and infrastructure upgrade, the Minister said “since 2014, 522 rail flyovers and under-bridges have been constructed. Additionally, 43 lifts, 18 escalators, and Wi-Fi have been installed at 234 stations.

Besides, six Vande Bharat trains now run across Odisha, connecting 17 districts and 25 unique stoppages, offering modern, high-speed travel for passengers.

An Amrit Bharat Express, running between Malda Town and Bengaluru, connects five states, enhancing regional connectivity.

The multi-tracking project from Kolkata to Chennai is progressing rapidly, with significant work completed between Kolkata and Bhadrak. Third-line work is already underway, and the fourth line will be processed in the future, Vaishnaw noted.