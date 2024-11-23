Odisha’s nod to amend Universities Act, Industrial Policy Resolution

The Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, on Saturday approved the proposal for the amendment of the Odisha Universities Act, 1989. In a bid to strengthen higher education in Odisha, the State Cabinet has approved the proposal of amendment of the Odisha Universities Act, 1989, said Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

The amendment aims to address critical challenges faced by universities, while enhancing the overall academic excellence, governance and administrative efficiency of the universities. Key aspects of the amendment focus on improving the recruitment process, empowering universities with more autonomy allowing them to make decisions independently while maintaining accountability and involving academic professionals in crucial decision-making processes, reintroduction of Senate, formation of building and works committee, finance committee etc.

By amending the Act, the state government aims to streamline the recruitment process and eliminate the stagnation caused in the recruitment of the teachers by court cases. The changes are designed to create a more transparent and time-bound procedure for appointments, ensuring that vacancies are filled promptly. This amendment has also incorporated the National Education Policy’s transformative aspects—such as the emphasis on multidisciplinary education, skill development, and enhanced access through distance learning, skill development for employability etc.

In another move, the Cabinet also approved amendment of Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) 2015 in two sections in order to enable eligible investors to furnish their claim for incentives in time for which they are entitled to and to make the IPR in line with sectorial Policies for smooth administration of incentives.

In many cases, delay in submission of claim application by industrial units happens due to their ignorance about various incentives and certifications they are entitled to under the Policy and procedures to claim these incentives as well as related certifications and timelines to apply within.

Also considering the dislocations caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the approval is now given to enhance the timeline for submission of application from I year to 2 years for all types of incentives and certifications under Industrial Policy Resolution 2015.

For delay beyond 2 years, there is provision for delay condonation to be considered at the level of Chief Secretary.

Further as a one time relaxation measure, investors who had already commenced commercial production but failed to file their application in time for incentives or certifications within the due date, but submitted within 30 June 2023 shall be considered.

Belated applications submitted after 30 June 2023 shall not be considered except where it is fit cases to be considered at the level Of Chief Secretary for condonation of delay due to reasons beyond the control of the Industrial unit.