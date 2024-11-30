Odisha’s community land valued at Rs 36,80 crore, says study

The land commons or the community land, referring to shared resources that are accessible to all community members, such as forests, pastures, and uncultivated land, is spread across over 50 lakh hectares with an estimated value of Rs 36,890 crore, according to a recent report titled “Economic Valuation of Land Commons in Odisha.”

This comprehensive report was compiled by the Foundation for Ecological Security (FES), the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Federation University, Australia, and Common Ground.

Odisha, heavily dependent on agriculture and natural resources, is one of eight states in India most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Its economy and population—about 36 million people across 26 districts—are especially at risk from climate events like cyclones, floods, and droughts.

The land common resources play a crucial role in supporting ecosystems and the livelihoods of billions of people around the world. Along with their economic value, it is equally important to recognise the systems and practices used by local communities to manage and protect these resources sustainably. In tribal areas, this is often done through traditional practices of self-regulation, which is a key to ensuring inclusion and fairness in local decision-making processes, the report said.

The economic value of land commons is immense and it emphasizes the significant role in Odisha’s economy and society. It highlights the need to consider the economic worth of these commons in policymaking and land acquisition to ensure their sustainable management and protection.

The report, which is an essential tool for policymakers, environmentalists, and community leaders, laid emphasis on the importance of legal reforms, sustainable management practices, and community-based governance to protect these lands. The economic value of land commons needs to be incorporated into state policies and accounts, contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it said.