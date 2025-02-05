Odisha Vigilance seizes Rs 2 crore in cash from officer’s house

The anti-corruption vigilance wing of the Odisha Police, on Wednesday, made a seizure of around Rs 2 crore unaccounted cash acquired by unfair means from the residence of an officer in the predominantly tribal Malkangiri district.

Acting on an allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets (DA), simultaneous searches were conducted by vigilance sleuths at the office Santanu Mohapatra, Deputy Director and PD (Project Director), Watershed in Malkangiri district besides six other locations.

Wads of currency notes valued at around Rs 1.97 crore have so far been recovered from the house of the officer. Note-counting machines were brought to ensure foolproof counting of the recovered currency notes. Raids are still continuing and more recovery of unaccounted cash may not be ruled out, said Vigilance officials.

Besides the unaccounted cash, the Vigilance also stumbled upon papers and records that prove the officer and his family’s legal possession of high-value multi-storeyed buildings and residential plots.

Gold jewellery, a four wheeler besides Bank, insurance, other deposits and investments have been detected and are being ascertained for valuation.

It could be conclusively stated that the officer amassed the huge movable and immovable assets by unfair and corrupt means. Preliminary assessment of the wealth amassed lends credence to the fact that the assets were disproportionate to the known sources of income of the officer, added the Vigilance officials.