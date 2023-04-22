Odisha Vigilance files chargesheet against legislator

The Odisha Vigilance Directorate filed chargesheet against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi in connection with Rs 9.18 crore disproportionate asset case.

The charge sheet was filed at the Special Court, Vigilance in the disproportionate assets case against Panigrahi and his spouse.

The case was registered against the MLA under section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 on the orders of the Lokayukta, Odisha for possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income by Panigrahy during his tenure as a public servant, the vigilance directorate said in a statement.

During the course of investigation, house searches were conducted and relevant materials, documents and information relating to assets, income and expenditure were collected.

After completion of investigation, Panigrahy was found in possession of assets disproportionate to the tune of Rs 9,18,13,007, which he could not explain satisfactorily. His spouse was also found liable for abetting the offence. Accordingly, the Investigation Report was filed before the Lokayukta on 9 June 2022.

After examining the Investigation Report, the Lokayukta on 20 April 2023 ordered for submission of chargesheet against Panigrahy and his spouse before the Special Court, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar. Accordingly, a 3000 page chargesheet has been filed in the Special Court, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar documenting detailed evidence against the accused persons for standing their trial in the Court of law, it added.

Panigrahi, once the blue-eyed boy of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, was arrested on 4 December 2021 for allegedly defrauding people while promising them jobs. The BJD had earlier expelled Panigrahi from the party on the charge of perpetrating anti-people activities.