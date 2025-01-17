Odisha varsity signs MoU with University of Nebraska-Lincoln for academic & research

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), USA, with the intention to facilitate academic and research collaboration between the two institutions.

UNL is a comprehensive, public university listed as a Carnegie Research Institution offering academic programmes at the undergraduate, graduate, and professional levels in many disciplines, including Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Architecture, Arts and Sciences, Business Administration, Engineering, Education and Human Sciences, Law, Fine and Performing Arts and Journalism and Mass Communications.

The US University is also a member of the Big Ten Academic Alliance, a consortium of world-class research institutions which have advanced their academic missions, generated unique opportunities for students and faculty, and served the common good by sharing expertise, leveraging campus resources, and collaborating in innovative programmes.

The MoU was signed by UNL’s Chancellor Dr Rodney D Bennett and SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda. Prof Chittaranjan Ray, Director, Nebraska Water Center, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, USA, represented the US university.

The MoU, which would be subject to applicable US export control laws and regulations controlling the transfer of technical information, would establish a cooperative relationship between the institutions to facilitate collaboration in one or more academic activities, including teaching, research, student and faculty exchange, technology transfer, publication, curriculum development, joint projects, and training.

Prof Rabindra Kumar Panda, Director at SOA’s Centre for Climate Smart Agriculture (CCSA), Prof Uma Charan Mohanty, Distinguished Professor at CCSA, Prof Santosh Kumar Rout, Dean, SOA’s Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Prof Dhirendranath Thatoi, Additional Dean, SOA’s Institute of Technical Education and Research, Prof Bidhyadhar Basa, Head of Department of Civil Engineering and Mr Pramod Kumar Panda, SOA’s Chief Administrative Officer, were present.