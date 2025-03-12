Logo

# India

Odisha varsity signs MoU with Blue Star Foundation for students’ scholarship

Students in their first or second year of study will become eligible for the scholarship.

Statesman News Service | Bhubaneswar | March 12, 2025 8:51 pm

Odisha varsity signs MoU with Blue Star Foundation for students’ scholarship

Institute of Technical Education and Research, faculty of engineering and technology of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA) here, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Blue Star Foundation, which will enable selected students to get a scholarship of Rs 75,000 per annum for three years.

The scholarship will be extended to financially needy yet academically meritorious students by providing them comprehensive support for their higher education including financial aid, mentoring, internship and soft skill training which would improve educational and employment opportunities for deserving students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Students in their first or second year of study will become eligible for the scholarship. The MoU was signed between Prof. Pradip Kumar Sahoo, Dean of ITER and Ms. Sunanina Murthy, Trustee of Blue Star Foundation on Monday.

Pratibha Nayak, Manager, CSR, Blue Star Foundation, Arun G Sekaran, Manager Commercial (Air-conditioning Division), Blue Star Limited, S Kalyaan, Consultant, Blue Star Limited, Dr Raj Kumar Hota, Additional Dean (Placement), ITER and Dr Saroj Acharya, Head of Department of Mechanical Engineering, ITER were present during the signing of the MoU.

 

