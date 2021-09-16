Odisha: Two districts log 60% of COVID-19 fresh cases

After reporting more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases for the five days in a row, Odisha on Thursday recorded a marginal decline in recoveries than the fresh cases, logging 580 new positive cases and 561 recoveries

The new cases with 0.95% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) pushed the tally to 10,18,298, while 10,04,164 people have recovered from the disease so far.

With discernible improvement in the COVID situation, none of the 30 districts of Odisha is now in the red zone. A district with 2,500 or more active cases is classified as a red zone, while an area with 1,000 to less than 2,500 such cases is considered as yellow. Green zones have less than 1,000 active cases.

Currently, Khodha, of which the Capital City Bhubaneswar is a part, is the only district which is categorized as a yellow zone with 2,487 active cases while the remaining 29 districts with fewer than 1,000 active cases come under the Covid green zone category, said officials of health and family welfare department.

The coastal state now has 5,963 active cases with around 500 of them recuperating in various government and private healthcare facilities.

Seventy-seven children and adolescents are among the new patients, and the daily infection rate among people below 18 years of age currently stands at 13.27 per cent, he said.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, registered the highest number of fresh cases at 261, followed by Cuttack (87) and Jajpur (29).

Khordha and Cuttack districts, home to Odisha’s largest urban conglomerates of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, with a combined tally of 348 new cases accounted for almost 60% of infections reported in the last 24 hours.

Six fresh fatalities counted today pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,118.

The state has conducted over 1.90 crore sample tests, including 60,722 on Wednesday, for COVID-19, and the overall positivity rate now stands at 5.35 per cent.

Over 2.60 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.61% while active cases account for 0.58% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.77% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.08% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.