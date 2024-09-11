Odisha to showcase biotech prospects at Global Bio-India 2024

Odisha with its rich biodiversity, abundant natural resources and an enabling industry ecosystem is set to contribute highly to India’s biotechnology sector economy, said Krushna Chandra Patra, Minister, Science and Technology.

The state is going to exhibit its biotech ambitions at the ‘Global Bio-India 2024 (GBI). The flagship international event is being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 12-14 September 2024. It is being hosted by the Department of Biotechnology, under the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, Patra informed.

“With its rich natural resources, Odisha has created a huge potential for biotechnology. To accelerate investment in the field, the state government is promoting Biotechnology as a thrust sector under the progressive Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR 2022). Along with this, a dynamic Odisha Biotechnology Policy has been promulgated for startups and large scale investments. This will create new possibilities for economic development and employment generation in the state in the coming days”, Minister Patra added.

A special Odisha Pavilion is being set up at Global Bio-India 2024. Here the state’s unique bio-resources and huge potential in the field of biotechnology will be featured. 10 innovative biotechnology startups of the state find place in the Odisha Pavilion demonstrating their unique products and services to the policymakers, investors and other stakeholders.

A State Roundtable shall be held on 13 September, during Global Bio-India 2024. State’s Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Chithra Arumugam is scheduled to present the current state of Biotech sector and new opportunities in Odisha along with special focus on investment in the state.

Similarly, a special session on ‘Blue Economy’ is scheduled for 14 September at GBI 2024 where Minister Science and Technology Patra will deliver the keynote address.

Odisha will highlight the untapped potential of its marine resources across 480 kilometers of vast coastline while setting the context for the vision on Indian Blue Economy.

“Our department supports various scientific research and innovations in the field of biotechnology. Bio-incubators and innovative biotech startups in the state are being promoted. Moreover, the biotechnology policy enacted by the state government is a step ahead towards setting up future enterprises in the sector. The immense potential of Odisha shall be explored at the Global Bio-India 2024,” informed Chithra Arumugam, Secretary, Science and Technology Department.

Biotechnology holds immense future possibilities for the world. Experts estimate India’s bio-economy to reach Rs 240 thousand crore by 2030, where Odisha is set to play a pivotal role. Application of innovative knowledge in agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, marine biology and allied industries shall lead to futuristic products and solutions in biotechnology, added the official.