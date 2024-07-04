Odisha to seek IIT-Delhi’s technical guidance to contain urban flooding

With urban planning going horribly wrong resulting in urban flooding in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the state’s two major cities, the Odisha government has decided to seek technical advice by roping in IIT, Delhi for preparation of a comprehensive flood management plan to put brakes on water-logging woes in urban areas during monsoon season.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, expressing concern over monsoon flooding in urban pockets, iterated the new government’s commitment to solving the issue through a long-term programme.

A long-term program is being prepared for flood management in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and other urban areas with the technical support of IIT Delhi, Majhi said while presiding over the State Natural Disaster Committee meeting-2024 here at the State Secretariat.

With the drainage system in Bhubaneswar going from bad to worse particularly in monsoon and clogged drains resulting in flooding at the slightest drizzle, jeopardizing the safety of people on the streets, CM Majhi directed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to prepare a draft proposal of Rs 200 crore for urban flood management.

He also directed the Urban Development Department to de-silt the drains in the urban areas and take measures for the release of excess rainwater.

“The unplanned and haphazard infrastructure development has messed up the things in Bhubaneswar. The focus is on refurbishing and beautifying the main roads of the city. But the infrastructure on the streets, lanes, and by-lanes has gone from bad to worse”, remarked a city resident, Manguli Charan Biiswal.

Emphasizing zero casualties in natural calamities in the first State Natural Disaster Committee meeting, he said “We need to do a proper review of disaster preparedness to deal with floods and cyclones. The administration has to be vigilant to deal with the situation at the field level. Appropriate measures need to be taken in the fields of early warning, relief and rescue operations, drinking water supply, health, and veterinary treatment”.

Lauding the efforts of the fire service and civil defence wing in the hours of crisis and natural calamities, he said the capacity of the fire department is being increased with the allocation of Rs 200 crore to the department. Besides, an additional Rs 394 crore from State Disaster Relief Funds (SDRF) will be disbursed to the fire services wing to further invigorate it.

The government has also decided to make operational five Regional Fire Service Hubs to tackle exigencies like the horrific Bahanaga triple train clash, which resulted in the tragic death of around 300 rail passengers, CM Majhi added.