Odisha teachers’ strike: NHRC seeks action-taken report

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notice to the Odisha chief secretary and sought for an action-taken report within four weeks on the ongoing strike by the primary teachers of government-run schools in the state.

The NHRC, acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, issued an order in this regard.

More than 1 lakh primary school teachers have skipped duty and have hit the streets for over two weeks. Lack of government initiative to resolve their long-standing demands by mutual discussion has contributed to the prevailing scenario as classroom teaching in schools has been disrupted following the teachers’ agitation, the petition pointed out.

The rights of education, a fundamental right of primary school students, have been violated. The inaction and failure of the government in addressing the issue is violating the provisions of the Right to Education Act of the schoolchildren, it stated.

The petition sought for intervention of the NHRC to address the grievances of the teachers and ensure uninterrupted education to the school students with midday meals as well as with other child rights.

In its note, the NHRC said: “More than three lakh primary school students are suffering due to the ongoing protest of the teachers. Due to this strike, the school students are being deprived of their education and midday meals.”

The national rights body further said: “The teachers have warned that all 56,000 primary and upper primary schools in the State of Odisha will be shut down in the coming week if their demands are not met by the government. Thus, the complainant is alleging that it is the innocent students who are bearing the brunt of this strike. Now, the question arises who will bear the compensation for the loss of education and violation of children rights during the strike period.”