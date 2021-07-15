Odisha on Thursday reported deaths of another 66 persons due to Covid-19, taking the death toll in the state to 4,861 so far.

In a tweet, the State health and family welfare department informed that deaths of 21 persons were confirmed in Khurda district, while 10 persons died in each of Bargarh & Sundargarh districts, eight from Balasore and seven from Sambalpur district.

Similarly, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts reported two casualties each and one death was reported from each of Bolangir, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi and Puri districts.

“This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19,” the Health Department said.

The state has reported deaths of over 50 persons each day since July 5. At least 843 Covid-19 related casualties were reported in Odisha during the month of July.

The State also registered 2,110 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which, 1,213 were reported from different quarantine centres and 897 were the local contacts. However, the test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 2.92 per cent.

Khurda district continues to report highest single-day Covid cases of 458 followed by Cuttack (323), Balasore (168), Kendrapara (132) and Puri (113). All remaining districts reported below 100 cases. Lowest two cases were reported from Nuapada district.

With this, the Covid-19 tally surged to 9,47,859, of which 9,20,646 persons have been recovered from the disease. The active cases stood at 22,299 in the State.