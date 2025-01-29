Odisha receives Rs 12.89 lakh crore investment proposal at Utkarsh business summit

The two-day Utkarsh Odisha Conclave has paved the way for the signing of as many as 145 investment-related Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with an expected Rs 12.89 lakh crore of investment for industrial growth of the coastal State, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi claimed here on Wednesday.

Stating that the summit has been a great success, the chief minister said it witnessed an impressive gathering of industry leaders, global delegates, investors, and policymakers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence at the inauguration provided fillip to the grand event, he noted.

The conclave received an overwhelming response; with a total of 145 investment-related Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, paving the way for transformative industrial projects and partnerships in Odisha, he told reporters.

MoUs worth Rs 12.89 lakh crore of investment received across various sectors such as chemicals, petrochemicals, textiles, mining and metallurgy, renewable energy, IT/ITeS, tourism, and food processing. These investments are expected to generate over 8.94 Lakh job opportunities, creating a significant socio-economic impact and ensuring inclusive growth across the state.

Apart from the MoUs signed, 448 investment intention forms with an investment value of Rs 3.84 Lakh crore were received with an employment potential of 3.92 Lakh jobs.

The Utkarsh Odisha Conclave has been a huge success with the state receiving a total of 593 projects with an investment of Rs 16.73 Lakh Crore and employment potential of 12.88 Lakh across over 20 sectors.

The conclave attracted delegates from over 16 countries, including representatives from the Partner Countries – Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia – further strengthening Odisha’s position as a global investment destination.

The event on the second day featured key sectoral sessions on Textiles and Apparel, Renewable Energy, Skilled in Odisha, Women Entrepreneurship, Tourism, Circular Economy, Agro- and Food Processing, Healthcare, Pharma & Biotech, and Industrial Infrastructure, driving actionable strategies for investment and growth.