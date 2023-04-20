With sizzling summer reaching its peak affecting daily life, the Odisha Government on Thursday decided to postpone the summer vacation of schools from April 21.

However, the summer vacation was earlier scheduled to begin from May 5. However, the heat wave sweeping across the state has prompted the government to announce the summer vacation a fortnight ahead of the schedule. The official notification regarding the preponing of summer vacation will be announced later today.

“In view of prevailing heatwave conditions, HCM @naveen_odisha directs to prepone the summer vacation for all schools for classes upto standard 12 (government, private and aided) from tomorrow (April 21st) The concerned departments will decide on the date of reopening in due course. Detailed press release soon,” the Instagram post by a senior government official stated.

Odisha sizzled on Wednesday as at least 30 places recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, with Baripada and Jharsuguda boiling at over 44.2 degrees Celsius. The rising mercury has made life miserable for people all across 30 districts of the state, giving one the deceptive look of daytime curfew-like situation.