Odisha: Police station set afire by mob

A mob comprising local residents set afire a police station in Odisha’s Kandhamal district to register angry protest against the cops’ collusion with drug peddlers in the region.

“The Phiringia police station was set on fire by an unlawful assembly of people. They had accused the police station inspectors and two other subordinates of acting hand in glove with drug peddlers active in the area,” said a police official.

“The locals had blocked the road as a mark of protest to alleged nefarious activities by the policemen. As police tried to lift the road blockade, trouble erupted and the protesters went on rampage,” he added.

Advertisement

The mob resorted to heavy brick batting. They drove away the policemen from the station and set it on fire, he said.

Situation continues to be tense as armed forces have rushed to the spot to rescue the policemen and diffuse the situation, the official added.

Illegal hemp plantation is rampant in Kandhamal district and smuggling of cannabis churned out from the plants goes unabated from this region goes unabated due to overt and covert patronage by the excise and police personnel.

In the past, there were instances of police personnel being caught for their involvement in drug peddling in Kandhamal district.