Odisha police nab two dreaded Maoist leaders in special operation

Odisha police on Friday arrested two dreaded Maoist leaders active in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh in a special operation in the dense forest areas in Malkangiri district after an exchange of fire.

Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Vinodh Patil said the arrested Maoist leaders were identified as Kesa Kawasi and Suna Kunjam, both natives of Chhattisgarh. They were involved in as many as 31 incidents of violence targeting the security force and civilians in Malkangiri and adjoining Koraput districts.

“Based on credible intelligence regarding the movement of a group of banned CPI (Maoist) cadres in the forest area near Sodiguda and Tntuliguda villages under Mathili Police Station, a special operation was launched by Malkangiri District Police on the intervening night of 12 and 13 June. In the early hours of Friday, the special operation team noticed a suspicious movement group of Maoists fleeing into the jungle. The team chased them and warned them to surrender, but ignoring the warning, Maoists opened fire at the police team and fled into the jungle.

”In response, the police team exercised controlled fire in self-defence. During the subsequent area search, the two Maoist cadres were apprehended successfully after a tussle while attempting to hide in the nearby bushes, and others managed to escape into the jungle”, according to a police statement.

Electric detonators, a pistol, six rounds of ammunition, gun powder, besides other incriminating materials, were seized during the combing operation. The operation is continuing to flush out the red rebels from their hideouts, police said.

Furthermore, they are also involved in many other exchanges of fire, anti-government and subversive activities in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh areas, which will be verified during the course of investigation, police added.

Combing operations and precise intelligence-based operations have been intensified in the Malkangiri district, said police.

Taking advantage of the topographical isolation of the cut-off area, the Maoists had established their base to operate from Malkangiri, earlier regarded as the hub of Naxals in Odisha.

The construction of Machhkund and Balimela multi-purpose irrigation and hydroelectricity projects in the sixties and eighties had altered the topography of the region, and the place remained cut off from the mainland. It provided the Maoists to flourish due to the seclusion of the place and unleash a reign of terror.

Developmental initiatives, both by the State and Centre, coupled with the strategic deployment of security forces, have, however, eroded the influence of the left-wing extremists in the area.

Naxal activities in the region have considerably climbed down as the region is no more inaccessible as it was earlier due to the series of developmental works like construction of new roads, bridges, installation of mobile towers, concluded police.