Odisha moves to empower women through bamboo-based livelihood initiative

Women in Odisha could be empowered through environmentally sustainable, livelihood-based economic models like bamboo-based livelihoods.

Bamboo, which is an inseparable part of rural livelihood in the State, has immense potential to revamp the rural economy.

Advertisement

Odisha has 9 per cent of the country’s total bamboo forest cover. Because of its multifarious utility values, bamboo could emerge as an effective tool for achieving economic and social sustainability in backward rural parts.

Advertisement

The Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM) under the Department of Mission Shakti has initiated steps on a priority basis to explore scalable, sustainable livelihoods using bamboo, a renewable natural resource with vast economic potential, to support women SHG enterprises and further Odisha’s goal of inclusive rural prosperity, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida reiterated while speaking at a workshop on “Bamboo and Thriving Demand: Regenerative Livelihoods

She launched key publications including a flipbook, SOP, and a booklet on bamboo plantation practices for field-level functionaries.

Bamboo is now synonymous with women entrepreneurship, she said while highlighting women-led enterprises like bamboo are not only boosting rural incomes but are also playing a key role in advancing climate resilience and sustainable development.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to scaling such models through access to credit, training, market linkages, and convergence with various government run schemes.

The bamboo value chain is now being leveraged to deepen this success and extend climate-smart livelihood opportunities, especially to women from tribal and forest-fringe communities.

The Bamboo Sub-Sector Initiative aims to engage 1,00,000 smallholder women farmers in Odisha over the next four years, starting with 5,000 farmers across districts like Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Sundargarh, said officials of Odisha Livelihoods Mission.

‘Bamboo Craft’ is one of the approved crafts of the State. Although the craft is practiced in almost all districts of the State, most artisans concentration on bamboo crafts are found in districts like Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Khurda, Rayagada, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Sundergarh. The artisan population of the State in the craft is about 22,000.