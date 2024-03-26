Odisha: Man, his son killed in wall collapse

Two members of a family died in Odisha on Monday after a dilapidated wall collapsed and fell on them.

The incident happened at Paschimabada village in Balasore district.

The police have identified the deceased as Seikh Samiruddin, 53, and his 24-year-old son Seikh Arif.

Advertisement

“Samiruddin along with wife Asima Biwi and son Arif were collecting crushed stone chips kept near the brick wall of an old house. Meanwhile, the wall suddenly collapsed on them and they sustained severe injuries.

“The locals rescued the injured trapped under the debris and rushed them to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital. The doctors declared Arif ‘brought dead’ while Samiruddin succumbed a few hours later. Asima, who received serious injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital,” a police officer said.

The police said that financial assistance had been provided to the deceased’s family by the district administration.