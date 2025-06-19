Odisha inks MoU with Tony Blair Institute and IIT-Kanpur for sustainable energy solutions

The state Energy Department, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and Tony Blair Institute for Global Change on Thursday signed a tripartite Letter of Intent (LoI) to collaborate on sustainable energy solutions, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo met former UK PM Tony Blair, Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), in New Delhi.

According to the LoI, Odisha will take the lead in establishing a Community of Practice for Energy Ministers across Indian states. A conference of state Energy Ministers will be held in Odisha later this year.

Blair noted that Odisha has played a pioneering role in electricity reforms in the past. The state has attracted significant investments in the renewable energy sector over the past year. Odisha faces unique challenges due to its mineral-based industries and thermal power plants. Blair expressed willingness to continue collaboration with the state to accelerate sustainable energy solutions.

Deputy CM Singh Deo reiterated Odisha’s commitment to a low-carbon future and the goal of achieving net-zero emissions. He stated that the state would adopt a strategic approach aligned with best international standards. The issue of distress migration, particularly from western Odisha, was also discussed in the meeting.

The Tony Blair Institute supports the Artificial Intelligence Policy of the Odisha government, which has been approved by the state cabinet.

Vivek Agarwal, TBI Country Director for India, said that Odisha’s leadership in energy and technology is setting a new benchmark for other Indian states. He described the launch of the Energy Ministers’ Community of Practice as a significant milestone and added that TBI is proud to be part of this journey.

The signatories to the Letter of Intent included Vivek Agarwal, Professor Sachidanand Tripathy, Dean, IIT Kanpur, and Debidutta Tripathy, Additional Secretary, Energy Department, Government of Odisha.