Odisha inks MoU with IIT-Madras for maritime perspective plan

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday between the Directorate of Ports & Inland Water Transport and the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways, and Coasts (NTCPWC), IIT Madras, for the preparation of the Odisha Maritime Perspective Plan.

The meeting aimed to gather feedback and suggestions from stakeholders, including representatives from relevant government departments, transport and logistics, maritime experts, port operators, and Boat Owners’ Associations, to gain a deeper understanding of grassroots-level concerns, issues, and requirements.

Prof Kantharaj Murali, Dean of NTCPWC, IIT Madras, presented a PowerPoint outlining the proposed OMPP sections to the attendees. Following the presentation, all members were invited to share their suggestions and perspectives. The NTCPWC officials documented the feedback for further deliberation.

A feedback form and a copy of the presentation by NTCPWC, IIT Madras, were distributed to all invited members to submit their feedback, suggestions, and insights for further consideration and incorporation into the Odisha Maritime Perspective Plan.