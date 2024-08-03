Odisha Govt to intensify sterilization programme to curb canine menace

The Odisha Government has decided to launch a sterilization drive of stray dogs under Animal Birth Control (ABC) Programme with renewed vigour to curb the aggressive behavioural instinct in canine species and put brakes on cases of rabies.

The population of stray dogs is going up. Consequently cases of dog biting and rabies due to biting had also spurted up. At this backdrop, it has been decided to vaccinate dogs across the State on a war footing. The Urban Development and Health Departments will undertake the exercise in a coordinated manner. We have set a target to make Odisha Rabies-free by 2030, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling said on Saturday.

The sterilization of stray dogs is however continuing throughout the year. Now, it will be further intensified strictly in conformity with the apex court order. The The Supreme Court of India has earlier directed all states and local bodies across the country to take necessary steps to sterilize and vaccinate the entire population of stray dogs on the streets, an official of the health department said.

Sterilization is the most viable option to bring down the dog population. Besides being an effective birth control measure, it considerably curbs the aggressive and violent behavioural instinct of dogs, added the official.

Every day, the State reports dogs going on biting sprees in various parts of the State, triggering a reign of terror. The dog sterilization is carried adhering to the rules mandated under prevention of cruelty to animals act while caging and sterilizing the stray dogs, concluded the official.