Odisha govt signs MoU with Skymet to improve weather data accessibility

The State Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment Department and Skymet Weather Services Private Limited signed an MoU on Thursday for the implementation of the Weather Information Network Data System (WINDS) project.

The Government of India has launched the Weather Information Network Data System (WINDS) with the objective of strengthening the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The initiative is aimed at improving weather data accessibility and enhancing risk management in agriculture, insurance, and disaster management sectors, said Deputy Chief Minister Sh Singh Deo. Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) and Automatic Rain Gauges (ARG) will be installed at strategic locations across the state to ensure timely and accurate weather data. Automatic Rain Gauges will be set up at the Gram Panchayat level. Automatic Weather Stations will be set up at the block level.

The state’s share of funds will be provided from the budget provision under PMFBY. These installations will ensure a comprehensive weather monitoring system across the state of Odisha. The Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment (AG&FE) Department and the Revenue & Disaster Management Department (OSDMA) will jointly implement the project. The funding will be sourced from the PMFBY budget and managed by the Cooperation Department.

Deputy Chief Minister Singh Deo said that providing accurate weather data for better crop planning, risk assessment, and yield prediction will enhance farmers’ efficiency. Facilitating efficient claim assessments and risk mitigation strategies under the PMFBY will encourage the farmers to have multiple crops. Director Agriculture & Food Production Subham Saxena & CEO Skymet Weather Services Private Limited Jogesh Patil signed and exchanged the MoU. Additional Secretary Dr. Ganeswar Jena, Dr. Rajesh Das, and other senior officers from AG&FE were present during the event.