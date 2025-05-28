Odisha govt launches ANKUR urban reform agenda

The Odisha government on Wednesday signed MoUs with leading national and international institutions working in the urban development ecosystem to launch ANKUR (Atal Network for Knowledge, Urbanization & Reform) in a bid to redefine the future of urban development in the state.

“ANKUR represents a collective promise to build cities that are efficient, smart, and above all, citizen-centric. This is a movement towards a Viksit Odisha, co-authored by communities, institutions, and government alike,” Minister for Housing & Urban Development Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, who graced the MoU signing event, said.

The genesis of ANKUR was not a single moment. It was rather a series of reflections, conversations, and collaborations born from a growing realization within our department — that the pace and complexity of urbanization in Odisha required new thinking, new partnerships, and new platforms, Usha Padhee, Secretary, H&UD Department said on the occasion.

ANKUR emerged as a platform to co-create solutions, to institutionalize innovation, and to sustain partnerships that can carry us through the next decade of urban growth, she said.

As Odisha’s urban population is projected to triple by 2036, ANKUR has been envisioned as a transformative platform to co-create resilient, livable, and future-ready cities.

It will strengthen four strategic pillars of urban development – capacity building, knowledge & research, implementation support and innovation.

ANKUR will serve as the institutional backbone to drive reform, innovation, and evidence-based urban decision-making in the state.

The state government acknowledged the long-standing support of organizations such as the National Institute of Urban Affairs, Tata Steel Foundation, World Resources Institute and others who have contributed significantly to Odisha’s urban evolution.

ANKUR is poised to become the nerve centre of Odisha’s urban reform agenda. With a commitment to decentralization, inclusivity, and knowledge-led action, the initiative will foster a new era of urban partnerships — ensuring that no city, and no citizen, is left behind .The Senior Officers of the department & leading national and international partners were present during the MoU signing ceremony held here on Wednesday, the concluded the officials.