Odisha govt issues SOP as spectre of dengue lurks on state

With 2,759 cases of dengue detected in the state so far, the Odisha government issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for all districts, a senior official of health and family welfare said on Tuesday.

As every year, the onset of monsoon has triggered Dengue scare in the state.

“The dengue outbreak is reported in the months of July and August in particular. Instructions were given to hospitals to keep adequate medicines, platelet stocks and beds ready. So far, 70,000 blood samples were tested, of which 2,759 dengue positive cases have been detected”, said Odisha Public Health Director Dr Nilakantha Mishra.

The Sundargarh and Khurda districts have emerged as the epicenter of the disease with more than 1,700 cases detected from these areas.

The Sundargarh district tops the list with 865 cases followed by 837 dengue cases in Khurda district. Bhubaneswar, which forms a part of Khurdha district, has accounted for more than 500 dengue positive cases.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory to city residents to keep a close watch on the places in their locality where water accumulates.

People are being sensitised about turning over or emptying containers like discarded tires, pans, pots, broken appliances, etc. where water gets accumulated and provide a congenial atmosphere for the growth of Aedes mosquitoes (dengue mosquitoes).

The BMC has appealed to the citizens to break the mosquito breeding cycle by preventing the accumulation of water in their area. The dengue mosquito does not lay eggs in ditches, drainages, canals, wetlands, rivers, or lakes, and pouring chlorine into these habitats is useless as it is harmful to aquatic life, said an official of BMC.