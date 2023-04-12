Odisha Govt issues advisory in the wake of heat wave

With Odisha reeling under sizzling heat wave conditions, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued an advisory to the collectors to circulate the IMD warning message among the public.

Keeping in view the current trend of soaring mercury, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has also directed all district collectors to initiate precautionary measures to tackle the situation with emphasis to solve water scarcity across Odisha.

The collectors have been asked to launch awareness campaigns immediately to acquaint people about the risks associated with the heat wave, identify the risks and what to do if someone is affected by it.

The district administration is required to take steps in advance to identify the water scarcity pockets and prepare an action plan for ensuring supply of water for drinking and other uses through tankers to those areas. Reports of water scarcity are to be responded to immediately,” the SRC’s letter said.

The official letter asked the authorities to store sufficient lifesaving medicines, saline, ORS in the dispensaries, PHCs, CHCs and Subdivision/ District Headquarters Hospitals to meet the requirement.

“Special arrangements may be made and separate wards/beds be earmarked for treatment of heat stroke patients in different hospitals. The ESI Dispensaries may be directed to treat the general public,” the letter read further.

“Paniya Jala Seva Kendras” (Drinking Water Kiosks) are required to be opened by Urban Local Bodies/ Gram Panchayats at market places, bus stands and other congregation points. Similarly, the construction/ repair of shallow vats may also be ensured for roaming livestock, the SRC stated.

“In schools, colleges and other academic/technical institutions, extra care has to be taken to ensure availability of drinking water… Sufficient ORS are also to be kept in schools, colleges and provided to students/ staff requiring the same… Schools may also be advised to allocate some time during school hours to give heat wave precautionary tips to the students,” the SRC said in the letter.

“Anganwadi Centres may remain open in morning hours only. Availability of potable water in all AWCs must be checked and ensured. Sufficient numbers of ORS packets should also be available with ASHA and AVVWs,” the letter added.