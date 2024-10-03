Odisha Govt holds ‘Ambassadors’ Meet’, seeks foreign investment

The Odisha Government on Thursday organised ‘Ambassadors’ Meet’ to set the stage for the coastal State to position itself as a key player in attracting global investments ahead of the proposed “Investors’ Summit, Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, in Bhubaneswar.

The event held in New Delhi and graced among others by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, was attended by Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Consul-Generals, Trade Commissioners, and senior diplomats from 34 countries.

In addition, nine foreign associations also participated in the conclave, reflecting the growing global interest for investment in Odisha.

Odisha, located on the eastern seaboard of India and with a coastline stretching over 480 kilometres , is a state that has historically been a gateway between India and the world.

Dwelling on the rich maritime history of Odisha, CM Majhi said “the State has been a vibrant centre of maritime activity for centuries”.

The State established trade routes with Southeast and East Asia and extended further to distant regions in Europe and the Middle East, he said, emphasising that “deep-rooted tradition of global engagement continues in modern times”.

Stating that Odisha is now emerging as a destination for investments from diverse sectors, and geographies, he said the Capital city of Bhubaneswar is rapidly evolving into a hub of technology and innovation.

Rich deposits of minerals like iron ore, bauxite, nickel, chromite, and coal, along with vast forest and water resources, have made Odisha a key player in India’s mineral and metal-based industries, he said.

Besides, the State is home to a highly skilled workforce that is ready to meet the demands of modern industries.

”Odisha is emerging as a destination for industries that are human skill-driven and demand-focused, such as apparel, technical textiles, food processing, chemicals, petrochemicals, IT, renewable energy, green fuels and electronics manufacturing.

”This transition is central to our vision of becoming a leader in sustainable economic development,” CM Majhi said addressing the Ambassadors’ Meet.

In addition to being a land of opportunity, Odisha is also a land of incredible natural beauty.

The pristine beaches along the Bay of Bengal, Chilika lake (the largest coastal lagoon in India), vibrant forests and wildlife sanctuaries offer an unmatched experience for visitors.

”These apart, the state is home to monuments such as the Sun Temple at Konark, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and vibrant cultural festivals that reflect the deep historical and spiritual legacy of our land,” he highlighted while extending invitation to foreign dignitaries to explore opportunities for investment, trade, and collaboration with Odisha

The ‘Make in Odisha Conclave’, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from January 28 and 29 will be an excellent platform for global businesses to explore Odisha and witness firsthand the vast potential that the state offers.