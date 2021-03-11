Odisha government has done some physical infrastructure in Kotia panchayat but has failed to ensure livelihood and education and has not been able to win the hearts of the people here, remarked OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik during his visit to the ‘disputed’ area over which Andhra Pradesh has staked claim and even conducted panchayat elections.

He was on a visit to Phatusineri , Phagunsineri , Madkar and Kotia today to know more about the issue of interstate border dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The OPCC chief said since the formation of Odisha state in 1936 , the entire Kotia region has been a part of Odisha and people have been participating in assembly and parliament elections as voters of Odisha.

In such a situation, it was ridiculous for the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh to claim any ownership over this region, he said.

The Odisha government has to ensure livelihood opportunities for the common masses living in such a challenging terrain on the borders of two states apart from facilitating good education and health , he added.

The BJP leaders who are raising a hue and cry over the issue would do well if they take up the matter in parliament and resolve the issue , he quipped.

Senior leaders of the party including Saptagiri Ulaka, MP, Koraput, Taraprasad Bahinipati, MLA, Koraput and DCC president of Koraput Minakhi Bahinipati and hundreds of party workers accompanied OPCC Chief in meeting the people in these villages.