Odisha gets Rs 408 crore-grant for PM-USHA programme

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 408.7 crore towards the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) programme for the strengthening of the infrastructure, human resource development, research and skill-building initiatives in universities and colleges in the State, said Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Tuesday.

This funding aims to strengthen the infrastructure and enhance human resource development, research and skill-building initiatives in universities and colleges across Odisha. It also seeks to promote employable education for students, said the Minister.

The funds are allocated based on the decisions of the 3rd Project Approval Board meeting of the Ministry of Education. Odisha’s universities and colleges will utilize this grant for setting up smart classrooms, laboratories, computer labs, academic buildings and libraries. Additionally, advanced research infrastructure will be developed to support high-quality education, he said.

The allocation includes five key categories. Under Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERU) Category, Four universities will receive Rs 100 crores each, totaling Rs 400 crores.

Under Grants to Strengthen Universities Category, Rs 20 crores will be allocated to five universities, totaling Rs 100 crores. Under Grants to strengthen Colleges category, 24 colleges will receive Rs 5 crores each, totaling Rs 120 crores.

Under Gender Inclusion and Equality Initiatives ₹10 crores will be provided to five districts, a total of Rs 50 Crores.For Management, Monitoring, Evaluation and Research (MMER) grant Rs 6.7 crores will be provided.

Prominent beneficiaries under the MERU initiative include Ravenshaw University, Berhampur University, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University and Sambalpur University.

Special emphasis will also be given to aspirational districts to ensure quality education and improved infrastructure under the PM-USHA Scheme.

This scheme focuses on inclusive education, ensuring no student, including women and differently-abled students, is left behind. The scheme also emphasizes skill development, self-defense training and employability enhancement, paving the way for students to secure better career opportunities.

Periodic reviews of projects under the scheme will ensure effective implementation, enabling colleges and universities to achieve NAAC accreditation. This initiative is expected to build a strong foundation for higher education in Odisha and foster a brighter future for students, the Minister added.