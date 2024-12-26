Odisha farmer dies allegedly due to crop loss

Deeply upset over the kharif crop loss due to recent unseasonal rain, a debt-ridden small and marginal farmer in Odisha’s Kendrapara district died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

Gourahari Mallick (52), a native of Santhapura village under Derabish block, developed cardiac arrest after finding his cropland undergoing extensive damage due to downpour. He was rushed to the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Mallick had reportedly borrowed Rs 60,000 for agrarian work and had hoped to repay the loan after the kharif yield and the hike in minimum support price of paddy produce, said Gayadhar Dhal, the president of the district Krusaka Sabha, a CPM-affiliated outfit.

The farmer’s death has come to the notice of the administration. The Tehsildar of Derabish has been asked to probe the alleged crop loss angle of the death and submit a report at the earliest. On the basis of the inquiry report, further steps will be taken, said Nilu Mohapatra, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Kendrapara.