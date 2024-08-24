Odisha court orders confiscation of Rs 7 crore properties of corrupt engineer

A Special Court in Bhubaneswar on Saturday ordered confiscation of around Rs 7 crore worth ill-gotten properties amassed by a retired engineer of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

The anti-corruption vigilance wing had detected immovable and movable assets to the tune of Rs 5. 86 crore owned by Subash Chandra Mishra, former Municipal Engineer of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation in 2012.

The Vigilance later filed a charge sheet against Mishra as the wealth accumulated by Mishra was disproportionate to his known sources of income.

In the confiscation case filed by Odisha Vigilance, the Court pronounced the order and gave nod for confiscation of properties acquired by corrupt practices.

Though Mishra is still facing trial and is yet to be convicted, the Special Court ruled in favour of confiscation as per the provisions of Special Courts Act, 2006, said M Radhakrishna, Superintendent of Police, Vigilance (cell division).

The properties which will be confiscated following the Court order includes among other things double storeyed buildings, a single storeyed building, three housing plots besides bank, insurance deposits, investment in shares and gold ornaments over 2.5 Kg.

Earlier Vigilance had chargesheeted Mishra under sections 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (e) Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 for possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Odisha government had enacted Special Courts Act, 2006 to tackle corruption at high places. The Act empowered the courts to order for the confiscation of ill-gotten property of public servants, who had held or are holding high political and public offices and have accumulated vast property, disproportionate to their known sources of income by resorting to corrupt means.

“In all DA cases against senior rank officers, Odisha Vigilance is simultaneously launching confiscation proceedings in Special Courts established for the purpose, for confiscation of their properties”, said officials.

By way of foolproof investigation, more than 65 per cent of DA and corruption cases end in conviction.The Odisha Vigilance has a conviction rate of 65-75 per cent, which is one of the best among all State level Anti-Corruption Bureaus in the country, added the official.