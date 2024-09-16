Odisha Congress seeks withdrawal of review petition by Centre

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Srikant Jena has sought for the withdrawal of the review petition filed by the Union Government after the Supreme Court ruled that the States have the power to levy tax on mines and minerals.

The Union Government has filed a petition before the Supreme Court to review its landmark judgments of 25 July 2024 and 14 August 2024. This review petition goes against Odisha’s interest, Jena stated in a petition to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The rulings of the Supreme Court allow States to levy taxes and cess on mineral-bearing lands and minerals; he said adding that Odisha is the leading mineral producer in the County, accounting for nearly half of India’s total mineral production.

“After the apex court judgment, Odisha stands to reclaim approximately Rs I .5 lakh crore in retrospective dues since 2005 which state can start collecting from 1 April 2026 over a period of 12 years and additionally state can generate approximately Rs 50,OOO crore annually by putting cess and taxes on future mining operations. This would be an economic boost for a state struggling with poverty and backwardness,” Jena, who currently is the member of steering committee of Odisha Congress, emphasised.

Despite its abundant mineral wealth contributing significantly to the nation, Odisha remains one of the poorest States and highest in the migration of labourers. The review petition filed by the Union Government undermines the rights of the States. Withdrawing the review petition would allow Odisha to fully utilise its resources for its own development and the welfare of its people, he maintained.

At one hand, the right and authority of Odisha is being snatched away for levying cess and taxes on mineral-bearing lands and minerals amounting approximately Rs 1 .5 lakh crore in retrospective dues since 2005 and approximately R 50,OOO crore annually by putting cess and taxes on future mining operations and on the other hand, what is being offered in the overhyped Subhadra Yojana is Rs 27-a-day to each beneficiary.

The review petition is nothing but an act of backstabbing the interest of Odisha, he said observing that “it benefits a few industrial houses and mining operators. In the larger interest of the state of Odisha, the review petition should be withdrawn”.