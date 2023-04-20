Odisha CM seeks Centre’s help in new-age tech skilling

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sought enhancement of cooperation between Centre and states in the sphere of new-age tech-skilling in the country.

Patnaik, who inaugurated the Odisha Skill Conclave 2023 in Bhubaneswar, said this while claiming that the brand ‘Skilled in Odisha’ is ready to shine across the globe.

“Odisha has kept a budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore for this year for the new scheme Nua Odisha to train the youth in future technologies like cloud computing, artificial technology, data sciences, and other futuristic knowledge,” said Patnaik.

“To achieve this, we need a collective, collaborative effort between the central ministries, state government departments, industry, academia and civil society to develop policies and programs to promote skill development, and also ensure those skills are recognised and valued in the job market,” he added.

Odisha is devoted to this cause and has launched initiatives such as Mission Shakti for transforming the lives of 70 lakh women and supporting them to become entrepreneurs, he said.

“Country is going through significant transformation, rapid technological advancements and changing job markets have made it imperative for us to invest in our human capital and equip our younger generation with the skill they need to succeed in the 21st century,” said Patnaik.

The state government has always been keen to partner with industries with modern and future technologies and make them affirmative in the process. Odisha has made great strides in the skill sector because of various prudent and proactive interventions by the government, Pritiranjan Gharai, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Skill Development & Technical Education Department, said while speaking on the occasion

In line with the Chief Minister’s vision of making Odisha a sandbox of innovation, today’s event is a testimony to that vision and to build a reputation of the state’s capital to become a global benchmark with transformational technology, literature, culture, sports events and medication as well as skilling, said Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority, speaking on the occasion.

Skilling has been the buzzword of our times. We have seen a rapid change in the technological landscape owing to development in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. This mega Skill Conclave will be a great platform for deliberation, convergence and collaboration among policy makers, industry leaders, academicians and students, Pradeep Kumar Jena, Chief Secretary & Chief Development Commissioner said,

The inaugural session also witnessed exchange of various MoUs between ITE Education Services, Singapore and Skill Development and Technical Education, Government of Odisha; Mission Shakti and World Skill Centre; School and Mass Education Department and ITE Education Services, Singapore; Odisha Computer Application Center (OCAC) and Skill Development and Technical Education, Government of Odisha; Drone Federation of India and Skill Development and Technical Education, Government of Odisha. In addition to the MoUs, some of the global leaders like Festo, Mitutoyo, Schneider, Coursera, Alterra, Philips Education and ISB expressed interest in investing in the youth of Odisha and Skill Development and Technical Education, Government of Odisha.