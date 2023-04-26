Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches third phase of 5T School Transformation Programme

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched the third phase of the 5T School Transformation Initiative.

As part of this phase, the chief minister inaugurated 357 transformed schools in 4 districts. The remodelled institutions include 106 high schools in Ganjam district, 87 in Angul, 57 in Keonjhar and 107 in Jagatsinghpur district.

According to a statement by the state government, a total of 2,151 government high schools will be transformed in the third phase.

In the earlier two phases of this initiative, as many as 3,981 schools were transformed across the state.

“After the completion of the third phase, the number of transformed schools will be 6,132,” the statement added.

Addressing students, Chief Minister Patnaik said the success of the students would mean the success of Odisha.

“Efforts have been made to provide all modern facilities to children at schools, giving them an opportunity to showcase their talent. As they make their families, the entire state will also take pride in their achievements in the coming days,” the CM said.