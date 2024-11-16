Odisha CM Majhi embarks on Singapore trip to attract global investment

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi embarked on a four-day visit to Singapore on Saturday to highlight the state’s investment opportunities and attract global investors to the coastal state.

Since taking oath as the Chief Minister in June, Majhi is visiting a foreign country for the first time. The visit is a strategic initiative to attract global investments to the state ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha business summit in January next year.

The agenda of the visit is to highlight Odisha’s investment opportunities, focusing on its rapidly expanding infrastructure and strategic sectors. The objectives include showcasing the state’s dynamic investment landscape and export potential, highlighting the capabilities of Odisha’s fully operational ports at Dhamra, Paradip, and Gopalpur, crucial for import-export activities and global trade, a statement issued by the government said.

The tour also aims to learn best practices from Singapore’s technological advancements, especially in the chemical and petrochemical sectors, establish strong diplomatic ties, and foster collaboration in skills development, technical education, and sectoral growth.

“Our message will be clear that Odisha is open for business, and we are ready for it. The objective of his visit is to position Odisha as a premier destination for global investments. Singapore is famous for its businesses in the fields of chemicals, petrochemicals, green energy, logistics, ship making, financial services, electronics, semiconductors, and others”, the CM said before leaving Bhubaneswar for the South East Asian country.

“They (Singapore) have a good presence in these fields. We will meet them so that businesses come to Odisha. The trip will be helpful in furthering Odisha’s industrial growth and economic development. We will discuss with the business heads and make them aware of Odisha’s resources and skilled manpower and industrial policy and organise a roadshow,” Majhi said.