Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched a slew of initiatives of the successful 5T mantra and Mission Shakti programmes today.

The new steps are ‘Mo-Chhatua App’ for streamlining supply chain management of Take Home Ration (Chhatua); e-Kalika, an application for monitoring crèches for children under three; ‘Mo Sishu portal’, a comprehensive web based information management and monitoring system exclusively for child protection services; ‘MAMATA App & MIS’, making the flagship conditional cash transfer benefit scheme for pregnant women hassle free, paperless and citizen centered.

He also launched ‘emanadeya’ portal, for seamless, paperless transfer of honorarium to 1, 34,758 AWWs, mini anganwadi workers and helpers.

The Women and Child Development department also entered into technical collaboration with CFTRI (Central Food Technological Research Institute) for improving the quality of THR (Take Home Ration).

It entered into an understanding with ICMR- RMRC (Indian Council of Medical Research – Regional Medical Research Centre) to conduct annual nutrition survey and with UNICEF on capacity building of the Odisha State Child Protection Society.