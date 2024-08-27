Odisha Central Varsity students excel in Japanese language proficiency test

Six students from the Central University of Odisha have successfully passed the N5 level of the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT), a feat that underscores the university’s commitment to linguistic excellence, said varsity authorities on Tuesday.

Their accomplishment was lauded by Vice Chancellor of the University, Chakradhar Tripathi, who extended his congratulations to the students, their course coordinator, and faculty members for their outstanding performance.

The JLPT, administered annually by the Government of Japan, assesses proficiency in Japanese language skills. Central University of Odisha has been offering a one-year Japanese Language Certificate Course (JLCC) from October 1, 2023, to October 1, 2024. Out of ten students who took the N5 level examination, six achieved passing marks, demonstrating the effectiveness of the JLCC programme.

The central university is committed to promote global languages and enrich the academic experiences of its students, added an official.