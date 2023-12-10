Odisha cash haul: BJP to hold protest in Delhi on Monday

BJP MPs will hold a protest at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex on Monday against the seizure of “huge cash” from the premises linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, in the ongoing raids by the Income Tax Department.

The episode has provided fresh ammunition to the BJP, which is leaving no stone unturned to attack the Opposition Congress.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, “There is a widespread resentment amongst the people after witnessing the cash scam of Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.”

He said the people of the country want the Gandhi family and the Congress president to make a public statement on the issue. “All 14 district units of the Delhi BJP will hold dharnas tomorrow between 10 am to 5 pm across the city to seek a statement of the Congress leadership on Dhiraj Prasad Sahu issue,” the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department continued its raids on the premises of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited on Sunday.

CISF personnel were also deployed at the premises. Income Tax sleuths have recovered more than Rs 200 crore cash from several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand during their raids against Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and entities linked to it.

Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday said, “The amount of cash recovered from Dhiraj Prasad Sahu’s premises is the highest among corrupt people so far. It has reached Rs 300 crore… Congress has tried to spread corruption from generation to generation.”

The Delhi unit of the BJP also staged a protest here on Saturday against the Congress, alleging the grand old party’s leadership of remaining silent in the wake of huge “unaccounted” cash reportedly recovered by the Income Tax Department in Odisha.