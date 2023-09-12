Odisha: BJD to train 30,000 party workers for public outreach ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha has commenced a special training for around 30,000 party workers aiming to expand the party’s outreach to the public in the run-up to the next state assembly as well as Parliamentary elections.

In this 40-day training programme starting from September 12, 30,000 party workers (master trainers) covering all the panchayats of all the 147 assembly constituencies will be provided with the training and after that, each master trainer will impart similar training at the constituency level to another set of party workers.

The aim of the training programme is to further strengthen the party’s outreach to the public on different people-centric welfare schemes and programmes taken up by the state government and time-bound delivery of government services, a Senior BJD leader said.

As part of the program, senior party leaders and spokesperson will give training to these master trainers about the government’s public welfare programs like Healthcare benefits under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), interest-free loan for Women SHGs, KALIA scheme for farmers, irrigation projects for farmers, piped drinking water projects, Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana, transformation of government schools, reservation of seats in medical and engineering colleges for the students of government schools, redevelopment of temples and other religious places, Jaga Mission for slum dwellers, Mukta Yojana along with other several other welfare and Social Security programs.

The party will also provide training to these party workers regarding the use of social media platforms to connect with the people and counter misinformation by the opposition.