Odisha: BJD names candidates for nine more Assembly seats

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday declared a fresh list of candidates for upcoming Assembly polls by nominating nine more contestants.

The regional party had so far announced names of 99 contestants for Assembly polls. With today’s fresh list, the party has so far fielded candidates for 108 seats out of the 147 assembly seats. Of the 21 Lok Sabha seats, it has fielded candidates in as many as 20 seats. It is yet to declare candidate for the Balasore parliamentary seat

On the other hand, the BJP has already declared candidates for the all 21 LS seats while 112 nominees have been announced by the party for the 147 seats.

The Indian National Congress has so far declared the first list of candidates for eight Lok Sabha and 49 Assembly seats.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the coastal state will be held simultaneously in four phases on May 13, 20, 25 and June 1. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with 12 seats bagged the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP (8) and the Congress (1).