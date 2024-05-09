Odisha: BJD manifesto promises 100-unit free electricity

The BJD Government, if voted back to power for the sixth successive term, will create two lakh government jobs and will launch a 100-unit free electricity scheme to provide zero bill to domestic consumers with a monthly electricity bill of up to 100 units, the regional party’s manifesto released on Thursday stated.

Besides, domestic consumers with a monthly bill of 100 to 150 units will be entitled to get a discount of 50 units. As many as 75 per cent of households in Odisha consume less than 100 units while another ten percent consume 100 to 150 units. The State is an energy-surplus State.

The manifesto pledged to extend BJD Government’s flagship BSKY health insurance to middle class families, government employees and contractual employees in a phased manner.

A separate budget to the tune of Rs one lakh crore will be formulated for next 10 years for the youths of Odisha. This youth budget will be presented to the Assembly like the climate and gender budget. Based on the feedback and suggestion of prospective beneficiaries, an estimated Rs 1,000 crore will be spent each year through the proposed youth budget. The youth budget will be a first-of-its-kind initiative in the world where the youth can create their own identity and the identity of Odisha.

The manifesto, among other things, pledged to strengthen industrial infrastructure for the State’s steady economic growth, international airport at Puri, metro rail transport mode in Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Puri and Cuttack.

“The manifesto will make history in Odisha. In the last 24 years, the BJD government has transformed Odisha from a poor, hunger-prone, backward state plagued by natural calamities to a modern growth-oriented, culture- and identity-based state. The guarantees enshrined in people’s manifesto will be implemented through 5T governance and will make Odisha the number one state in growth and development in all sectors by 2034, two years before the centenary celebration of Odisha’s formation as a separate State,” it claimed.