Odisha bears brunt of tropical cyclones from Bay of Bengal, leading to major losses: Expert

The maximum number of tropical cyclones originating in the Bay of Bengal affects the Indian coast, but Odisha frequently bears the brunt of these natural phenomena, resulting in huge loss of life and property, an eminent scientist said on Thursday.

Records show that of the total number of tropical cyclones originating in the Bay of Bengal between 1891 and 1994, 58 per cent had hit the Indian coast, while 15.5 per cent had headed towards Bangladesh, Prof. Uma Charan Mohanty, Distinguished Professor at the Centre for Climate Smart Agriculture (CCSA) run by Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA) here, said.

Prof. Mohanty said that 7.5 per cent of the tropical cyclones hit Myanmar, while one per cent affected Sri Lanka. Around 18 per cent of the cyclonic storms dissipate over the sea.

He was delivering a lecture on ‘Tropical Cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and Objective Methods for Prediction of Track and Intensity’, organised by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to mark its 150th anniversary. The lecture was hosted by SOA, with support from the Odisha chapter of the Indian Meteorological Society (IMS).

The IMD was set up as one of the first scientific departments in the country on January 15, 1875, and a year-long celebration is underway to mark its 150th anniversary.

Prof. Mohanty, a former Professor at Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bhubaneswar, said that as per records, Odisha was hit by more than 100 tropical cyclones between 1901 and 2005, while Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu experienced a lesser number of cyclones. The Bay of Bengal generates more tropical cyclones compared to the Arabian Sea, he said.

The talk delivered in hybrid mode was also attended by Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences. Dr. Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, welcomed the participants.

SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof. Pradipta Kumar Nanda also addressed the gathering which was attended by Dr (Ms.) Manorama Mohanty, Head of IMD State Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar. Meteorologists and scientists from IMD, as well as professors, faculty members, and researchers from SOA, were present.

Prof. Mohanty said that cyclones arising from the Bay of Bengal, which accounted for only five per cent of the total number of such storms in the world, were of relatively moderate intensity compared to cyclones occurring in other basins. But those hitting the Indian coast caused a higher number of deaths and inflicted greater economic loss in comparison to cyclones elsewhere in the world, he said.

In the last 300 years, the Bay of Bengal accounted for about 73 per cent of such tropical cyclones which killed more than 5,000 people. The most devastating cyclone was ‘Bhola’, which hit Bangladesh in 1970, killing more than three lakh people, he said.

The large stretch of low-lying deltaic region on the cyclone-prone east coast of India, with a large number of river systems and shallow bathymetry, was responsible for high storm surges, leading to the high casualty figure, Prof. Mohanty said. He added that the 1999 super cyclone had killed 10,000 people in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district.

Pointing out that the global frequency of the most destructive tropical cyclones had increased since the 1970s, he said the number of Category 4 and 5 cyclones had shown a significant increase.

Prof. Mohanty said that the IMD had achieved remarkable success in forecasting tropical cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea in the last 17 years, providing timely information to the administration and public about approaching storms. It had been made possible because of enhanced observation, improved high-resolution modelling, increase in computational resources, interaction among operational, research, and academic communities, and international collaboration.

He pointed out that a comprehensive disaster management system, aimed at achieving zero casualties, had been yielding results. It comprised of impact-based forecast and warning, objective prediction system, effective administrative and evacuation measures, development of infrastructure, and awareness building which greatly helped in reducing fatalities.

The active participation of the media, increase in communication facilities, and involvement of social activists had also contributed towards the reduction of casualties, he said.

Odisha became the first state in the country to set up the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) in 1999 which prompted the central government to establish the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in 2005, he said.

In Odisha, the construction of a large number of cyclone shelters along the coastal belt, concrete village roads, healthcare facilities, and the timely large-scale evacuation of people from vulnerable areas to safe places have been primarily responsible for the reduction in human and livestock casualties, Prof. Mohanty said. Steps initiated after the devastating 1999 super cyclone in Odisha had ensured that there was minimal loss of lives and damage to infrastructure, he said.