OBC interests safe in the hands of BSP: Mayawati

Reacting sharply to the proposed caste census, Bahujan Samaj Party ( BSP) supremo Mayawati asserted that the interests of the OBCs are safe with the BSP as the party is the true friend of the OBC society.

“Trusting the BJP or Congress will be fatal for the Bahujans for their interest and welfare,” she said.

Advertisement

In a series of posts on the social media on Friday, Mayawati, while questioning the delay in the caste-based census, called the decision of the BJP-led NDA government to go for caste census along with the national census an effort to woo the OBC, the society that remained backward, exploited, and deprived due to the anti-Bahujan policies.

Advertisement

“Now, BJP and Congress are trying to take credit for the caste census which should also be seen by the Bahujans,” she said.

The BSP chief, however, maintained, “Anyway, if the intention and policy of Congress and BJP were clean and honest towards Bahujan Samaj, then the OBC society should have become a proper partner in the development of the country, so that the mission of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar would have been successful.”

“But due to the continuous struggle of Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar and the BSP, the OBC society is very aware today, like Dalits, and they know these selfish political parties, which only eye on their vote bank while BSP only fought for their rights,” she claimed.

“Therefore, the time has come to stand up on the issue of ‘Vote Hamara Raj Tumhara, Nahi Chelaga’ and to make it a reality and hence BJP and Congress should not be believed for the past actions against the OBC and dalits.”