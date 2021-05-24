New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday welcomed the appointment of Cindy Kiro as the new Governor-General.

Kiro’s appointment for a five-year term has been approved by the Queen and she will take up the role in October, reports Xinhua news agency.

Incumbent Governor-General Patsy Reddy’s five-year term ends on September 28 with a State farewell to be held on September 6.

“Dame Cindy will take up the role of Governor-General in October and remain in it for a five-year term,” Ardern said at a press conference here.

“Over many decades, Dame Cindy has demonstrated her passion for the wellbeing of children and young people, as well as education and learning. I know she will bring that same commitment to all New Zealanders as Governor-General.

“I very much look forward to working with her,” the Prime Minister added.

Kiro is currently chief executive of the Royal Society, which advances research and scholarly activity in science, technology and the humanities and raises public understanding of those fields.

From 2003 to 2009 Dame Cindy was the Children’s Commissioner, and holds a PhD in social policy and an MBA in business administration.

She has been an associate professor and head of Massey University’s school of public health, and has a role at the Royal Society.

At the press conference, Ardern thanked Reddy, New Zealand’s 21st Governor-General, for “her dedication and service” over the past five years.